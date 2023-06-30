Trade turnover between Russia, Turkmenistan to skyrocket — Russian trade representative

MAKHACHKALA, June 30. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan over the North-South international transport corridor will show snowballing growth in coming years, Russian trade representative in Turkmenistan told TASS.

"Growth is very high at present because of the low base. We have the very low trade base. For example, Russian Railways said they had the 70% increase via Turkmenistan last year. We expect consistent growth in the next three-five years. It will be a snowballing one at the start," Alexander Elizarov said.

The countries plan to develop the container traffic via the Makhachkala commercial seaport, the trade representative said. Foods, building materials and general cargoes are promising.