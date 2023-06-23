Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $29.21 per metric ton from May 4

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 2,473.3 rubles ($29.21) per metric ton from June 28 to July 4, 2023, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will remain zero and the duty for corn will be 937.8 rubles ($11.08) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $244.4 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $177.9 per metric ton, and for corn - $204.9 per metric ton.

Rates apply from the third business day after their posting and will be in effect until subsequent duty rates become applicable.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.