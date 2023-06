MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market rose by the end of the trading session on Wednesday.

The MOEX index updated its maximum since the beginning of April 2022 and by the end of the day rose by 0.56% to 2,819.30 points and the RTS index added 1.42% and reached 1,057.74 points.

The dollar fell by 0.8% to 83.98 rubles, the euro - by 0.3% to 92.00 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.11% to 11.64 rubles.