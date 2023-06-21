Rosatom open to participating in construction of second NPP in Turkey

ISTANBUL, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian state corporation Rosatom is ready to join in the development of Turkey's second nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Black Sea region of Sinop, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Director for Construction and Production Organization Denis Sezemin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We at Rosatom State Corporation are always open to proposals from Turkey. We have already achieved a lot in the development of the Turkish nuclear sector. Rosatom is ready to participate in this endeavor. The rest is up to Turkey," he said.

According to Salih Sari, head of the Nuclear Infrastructure Development Department at the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Turkey is negotiating with Russia and South Korea on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sinop province.

Turkish authorities said earlier that negotiations on this project are expected to be completed by the end of this year.