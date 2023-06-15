VEB.RF to enter direct investments market

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian government signed a draft decree providing VEB.RF with the "right to risk" when investing in high technology startups, First Deputy CEO of the Russian state development corporation Aleksey Miroshnichenko said at a session during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"While our session was underway, the government decree on the ‘right to risk’ was signed. This is a good sign on the path of the future program developed by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development in cooperation with VEB.RF - Investments in Technology Leaders. It means VEB enters the direct investment market," the senior manager said.