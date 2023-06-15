Rosneft denies oil supplies to Pakistan from Indian refinery Vadinar — company

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian state oil company Rosneft has denied reports about supplies of oil from the Indian refinery Vadinar, in which Rosneft owns a stake, to Pakistan calling this information "defamatory."

"On 14 June 2023, Energy Intelligence published a report entitled "Pakistan Buys Russian Oil Via Convoluted Route," which contains provocative information about Russian oil allegedly being "semi-refined" at India’s Vadinar refinery for onward shipment to Pakistan. This report is an ideological sabotage aimed against India’s energy security," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company noted that "the strong partnership between Russia and India irritates the US government, prompting this report."

"Rosneft has nothing to do with supplying oil to Pakistan. Rosneft is outraged by this defamatory material and demands that the report be removed from the website and a refutation published. The Company warns of liability for disseminating false information and intends to take legal action to protect its business reputation," the statement says.

Rosneft owns 49.13% in India's Nayara Energy, which includes a refinery in the city of Vadinar, a deep-water port that can handle ultra-large VLCC class tankers, and a retail chain of filling stations.