Japan to establish mechanism for consultations with OPEC — Tokyo newspaper

TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. Japan has agreed with senior executives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to establish a format for holding regular high-level consultations with the goal of supporting Japan’s energy security, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais held a meeting in this regard in Vienna, where OPEC headquarters is located, the newspaper said. In particular, they agreed that senior officials from both sides will hold several meetings per year.

"The dialogue between oil producing countries and countries consuming it is mutually beneficial. We need to bring our cooperation with the OPEC to a new level," Takagi told the Nikkei.

OPEC has a similar format for consultations with China and India.