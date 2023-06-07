Most countries take efforts to secure political and economic independence — Putin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Most countries are now striving for political and economic independence as the world order is becoming multipolar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The head of state noted that traditionally, the agenda of the forum includes "a broad range of relevant and significant issues."

"Scientists, entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures will discuss key trends and prospects related to the Russian and global economy. They will examine the profound tectonic shifts that are gaining momentum today. These are in no small measure due to the ongoing formation of a multipolar world and efforts by most countries to secure political and economic independence," Putin said in his greetings, the text of which is published on the Kremlin website.

In his greetings Putin also thanked Russian businessmen for their efforts to overcome the consequences of sanctions. The head of state noted that "the Russian business community continues to be active in today’s economic reality."

"I would therefore like to once again express my gratitude to all those working at companies and organizations, whether in senior positions or as team members, for having done much to overcome the severe consequences of unlawful sanctions," Putin stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event, will be held this year on June 14-17.

The Forum’s main theme is ‘Sovereign development as the basis of a just world: joining forces for future generations. According to Roscongress, the forum’s organizer, the program currently consists of more than 140 events with more than 1,000 moderators and speakers.

President Vladimir Putin traditionally attends the SPIEF plenary session.