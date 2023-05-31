CPC plans paying $742 mln dividend in June

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to pay $742 mln dividends in June 2023, the CPC’s press service told reporters.

"Shareholders have approved the schedule and amounts of dividend payments in 2023. It is planned that the next tranche in June will stand at $724 mln and the budget figure of ultimate dividend distributions, according to the budget forecast, will be $1.375 bln," the company said.

The financial policy of CPC provides for quarterly accruals of dividends on shares in the company. Their amount is formed from profits of the consortium subject to capital and operating expenses and presence or absence of new major projects.