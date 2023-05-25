Hainan's new aircraft maintenance center already completed more than 600 orders

HAIKOU /China/, May 25. /TASS/. Recently established in Hainan, China, the comprehensive aircraft maintenance center has completed more than 600 orders in just over a year. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the center has painted dozens of airliners and repaired more than 15,000 components in addition to the basic repair work. It is expected that its role in shaping the model of intensive development of Hainan free trade port will be constantly increasing.

The Aircraft Maintenance Center in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan) began operations at the end of February 2022. An area of 14.7 hectares has been allocated for the construction of this industrial facility, investments in which exceeded 1.62 billion yuan (about $230 million at current exchange rates). The complex has a large aircraft inspection and repair hangar, a paint shop, a structure engaged in the storage and sale of components.