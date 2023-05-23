Russia suggests that China host second phygital games in 2025 — deputy prime minister

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko offered China the opportunity to host the second International Phygital Games tournament in 2025, he told reporters Tuesday.

"We offer China [the opportunity] to jointly develop the phygital movement," he told reporters after a working meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, held within the framework of the visit by a high-profile Russian delegation, led by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to the People’s Republic of China.

"We invite as many teams as possible to take part in the test phygital games that will take place in Kazan already this year. We also hope that the People’s Republic of China will take up the torch and will host the second International tournament in 2025," Chernyshenko said.

In turn, Vice Premier He noted the uniqueness of the "Games of the Future" project and instructed his staff to work out the details for participating in the project, the deputy prime minister’s office added.

In addition, the parties discussed their intent to deepen cooperation in the humanitarian area, including a gradual expansion of exchanges in education, science and technology, culture, tourism, healthcare and sports.

"In March of this year, the leaders of our countries made a joint statement on the plan of development for key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030. The [respective] governments were charged with ensuring their implementation. I am certain that the commission that we head must play a coordinating role in this process. We must make concerted joint efforts for the comprehensive implementation of the agreements at the highest level. I consider it important to set ambitious goals for the further expansion of the trade and economic partnership," Chernyshenko said.

The deputy prime minister’s office noted that Chernyshenko and He serve as co-chairs of the Russian-Chinese commission on preparations for regular meetings between the heads of government, which encompasses 60 working groups, 12 sub-commissions and one committee.

The "Games of the Future" will take place between February 23 and March 2, 2024, in Kazan, Tatarstan. They will feature new disciplines integrating cutting-edge technologies, the digital environment and physical activities. The competition format calls for utilizing the latest developments in cyber-sports, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, IT and artificial intelligence. The prize fund stands at $25 million.