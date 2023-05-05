Russian stock indices grow as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market shows the growth of the leading indices, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.79% up to 2,544.47 points, the RTS index went up by 1.79% to 1,036.95 points.

As of 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index slightly slowed down growth and added 0.39% reaching 2,534.48 points, the RTS index rose by 1.52% to 1,034.25 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 1.12% to 77.17 rubles, the euro fell by 1.06%, to 85.27 rubles, the yuan lost 1.01%, reaching 11.155 rubles.