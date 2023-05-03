Deferment on gas payments negotiated, Turkish energy minister says

ANKARA, May 3. /TASS/. Turkey has agreed with Russian gas giant Gazprom for a deferral of a portion of payments due on natural gas supplied to the country, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on a broadcast by the Haber Global TV channel.

"We held talks with Gazprom last year and reached agreements in view of the dramatic and unpredictable rise in gas prices. This was done in coordination with our finance ministry. We followed such a practice previously in our commercial relations as well and we have now suggested revising the payment schedule," the minister said. Donmez did not confirm whether payments worth $20 bln were subject to the deferment talks with Russia, as some social media sources had reported.

"[Turkey’s] relations with Russia are developing at the highest level and not just in the area of natural gas but also in the nuclear power sector," he added.