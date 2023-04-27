Russia interested in increasing direct flights between Far East, Thailand — minister

BANGKOK, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is keen on increasing the number of direct flights between its Far Eastern cities and Thailand, Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Aleksey Chekunkov told TASS.

"This will be necessary given that today there is a high occupancy rate and fares, let me put it straight, are pricey," the minister said. "The number of flights should reach a level so that airlines can operate without a loss while at the same time being affordable for customers," he noted.

"We are seeing an increase in tourist traffic and for our part, we would probably be interested in increasing the number of direct flights between Far Eastern cities and Thailand," Chekunkov added.