Avtodom closes deal on Mercedes-Benz assets acquisition

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Avtodom has closed the deal on acquisition of Mercedes-Benz assets in Russia, the company said on Tuesday.

"On April 25, 2023, the Avtodom group of companies announced the completion of the transaction on the purchase of Russian assets of Mercedes-Benz," the dealer noted.

Avtodom has also obtained the right to provide for warranty support for vehicles of this brand. The dealer also plans to name the technology partner for the Mercedes plant in Russia acquired by Avtodom.