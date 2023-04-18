SovEcon think tank upgrades Russian wheat harvest outlook for 2023 to 86.8 mln tons

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. SovEcon think tank, which focuses on exploring agricultural markets, has upgraded its Russia’s wheat harvest outlook for 2023 from 85.3 mln tons to 86.8 mln tons, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"New harvest is estimated at 86.8 mln tons compared to 85.3 mln tons in the previous month," the statement reads.

The outlook has been upgraded due to improvement of weather conditions in the main regions where wheat is grown, in Russia’s south and in the Black Earth region of central and southern Russia, experts explained.

Russia’s net grain harvest in 2022 totaled record 157.7 mln tones, including 104.2 mln tons of wheat, according to figures provided by the national statistics service Rosstat.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that wheat harvest was planned at 80-85 mln tons in 2023, adding that gross grain harvest of 125-127 mln tons would permit observing a balance of interests of producers, consumers and exporters of grain.