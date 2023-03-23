Gas withdrawal from EU’s UGS exceeds pumping, transit via Ukraine at 41.1 mcm

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Gas extraction from underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe still exceeds injection, but the rate of depletion of reserves from UGS in the EU is getting lower. The end of the heating season in the region is still being postponed, and next week a cold snap may come to the region again. Meanwhile, the capacity of LNG regasification in the EU increased again. Gazprom supplies gas to Europe in transit through Ukraine in the amount of 41.1 million cubic meters per day through the Sudzha gas pumping station.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 41.1 mln cubic meters as of March 23. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Wednesday, March 22, the pumping equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that applications for the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine on March 23 amount to 41.1 million cubic meters. m through the Sudzha gas distribution station in the Kursk region.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after the destruction at the Nord Stream pipelines.