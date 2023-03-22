Over 1,000 Russian companies joining legal action against Google

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. More than 1,000 Russian companies have filed applications to have their claims included in the bankruptcy action against Google LLC, a Russian legal entity of US-based Google.

The majority of claims pertain to the failure to perform services for the placement of advertising, which Google suspended after filing for bankruptcy, according to materials in the arbitration case file.

The Russian subsidiary of Google filed a bankruptcy petition with the Moscow Arbitration Court in June 2022.