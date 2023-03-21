Beijing to facilitate regular travel between China, Russia, says MFA

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. Beijing will create favorable conditions for regular travel between China and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry, jointly with China’s consular offices in Russia, will continue to work out the relevant issues as best as possible and create the right conditions for safe and orderly travel between China and Russia," he said at a briefing, commenting on the issuance of Chinese visas to Russian nationals.

The diplomat specified that China’s embassy and consulates in Russia had recently stepped up the process of issuing visas to Russians. According to Wang Wenbin, China "is working hard to provide Russian citizens with the highest quality services." He also said that Beijing was actively tackling issues related to inbound foreign travel to China.