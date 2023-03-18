Rumors of grain deal’s extension for more than 60 days are false – Russia’ UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Any claims to the effect that the grain deal is being extended beyond 60 days is deliberate manipulation, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Saturday.

He uploaded to his Twitter page a letter from Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya to the UN leadership that sates very clearly the agreements are to be extended for 60 days.

"Any claims that it is being extended beyond 60 days are wishful thinking or deliberate manipulation," Polyansky said.