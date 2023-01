MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Avtovaz intends to start in-house production of crossovers in 2025, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have plans to start making a B+ class crossover on our own platform. This is a crossover on the Vesta [model] base. This will be in 2025," the chief executive said.

"Concerning SUVs, we plan to assemble them at former Nissan facilities <…>, this refers to a crossover in Classes C and D," he added.