India goes for the best option when buying oil — Minister of External Affairs

TOKYO, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian oil is currently the best market option for Indian consumers and New Delhi is buying resources from Moscow in this connection, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in an interview with Nikkei newspaper.

"This is simply a case of going for the best option in the market to serve the needs of the Indian consumer. And it is a response in a situation where everybody else is pursuing their political and energy interests without inhibition," the Minister said, noting that purchases of Russian oil are not an example of using global contradictions in India’s interests.

"A rising power constantly looks to advancing its interests and often comes up against the collective stance of those bigger or more entrenched," Jaishankar noted. "Competition and contradictions provide opportunities; that is good for us. We use it, as we should. Purchasing oil from Russia is, however, not the appropriate example for this argument," the Minister said.

"In diplomacy, all countries put out their views even while pursuing their interests. [Just] because others do not agree with you on all matters, you don't stop cooperating. By that logic, I will be doing business with no one!" Jaishankar said.

India, the third largest crude oil importer after China and the United States, is proactively buying the Russian oil at present.