MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union will soon start negotiations on Russian gas deliveries, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, said in an interview with Izvestia published on Monday.

"I think negotiations on Russian gas supplies will begin in the next few months. Meanwhile, European capitals are far too scared to displease Washington or get blackmailed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky," Mariani said.