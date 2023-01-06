Sanya city becomes best place in Hainan for consumer goods and services

HAIKOU /China/, January 6. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan has become the best place on the island for the development of the consumption sector. Sanya Tourism and Hospitality Association Deputy Secretary General Tang Caixia expressed this point of view.

"As for the climate [for business], we can say that Sanya is the best place in Hainan. Every year the city attracts the attention of many consumers," she was quoted as saying by the Sanya Daily newspaper. The deputy head of the association explained that the large number of tourists in Sanya has created a large-scale consumer market, the potential of which can profitably be used by various commercial organizations.

According to Chinese experts cited by the newspaper, businesses planning to start or expand their business activities in Hainan often choose Sanya because it has all the necessary resources for successful business. Due to the dynamic development of local infrastructure in the city, it is noted that a multi-tiered industry system is being formed, which is able to meet the needs of a variety of categories of tourists.

The government program to create an advanced free trade port on the island is expected to accelerate the economic integration of other administrative-territorial units of the province, making the potential of Sanya even greater. Local authorities recall that last October the city published an official development plan for this leading Chinese resort to become an "international tourist Mecca."

As Tang Caixia pointed out, Maotai, China's leading producer of spirits, recently opened its own recreational area in Sanya. The company then held a major marketing event in the city, attended by more than 2,000 of its employees as well as 29 subsidiaries - the largest of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic. "This means the Sanya tourism market is successfully recovering," she stressed.

According to the Hainan Department of Culture and Tourism, more than 1 million tourists visited the province during the nationwide 2023 weekend (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2), spending 1.5 billion yuan (more than $218 million at current exchange rates). Sanya has become one of the most popular holiday destinations: the occupancy rate of hotels in this resort city was 80-90%.