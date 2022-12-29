UnionPay sets limits for cash withdrawals abroad from cards issued by Russian banks

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. China’s UnionPay has limited cash withdrawals overseas on its cards issued by Russian banks, domestic banks told their clients.

Sources in the payment market confirmed this information to TASS.

According to the decision of the payment system, the limit is introduced for all cards issued by Russian banks. UnionPay cardholders are able to withdraw a maximum of 50,000 yuan ($7,180) daily or no more than 500,000 yuan ($71,800) per year or the equivalent of this amount in another currency.

Earlier, the Primorye Bank published an update on UnionPay’s decision on its website.

Visa and MasterCard left the Russian market in March 2022. UnionPay remains the only international system continuing operations in Russia.