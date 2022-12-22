Sanya becomes Hainan's first city with high-speed gigabit Internet network — media

HAIKOU /China/, December 21. /TASS/. China's leading resort Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island has become the province's first city with a gigabit internet network, allowing high speed and quality data transfer. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper, citing China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to its information, the development of the Internet is one of the key activities of the Sanya City Administration. Thus, the city gets an opportunity to accelerate the development of the digital economy.

According to statistics, China already has 81 "gigabit cities", which now includes Sanya. In the foreseeable future, Hainan is expected to include other major settlements in the province, in particular its administrative center Haikou, as well as Danzhou, the island's leading industrial center.

As follows from the official data, as of November Hainan has had 18,000 base stations built for the new generation Internet 5G. More than 4.1 million people in the province have access to the high-speed network. There are more than 10 million fixed broadband Internet points on the island.

In Sanya, the 5G network has 100% coverage at all key sites. Approximately 30% of users in the city have access to 500 megabits per second or faster speeds at all times.