Gas withdrawal from EU’s UGS above average

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of EU states has risen 1.5% higher than the multiyear average for December again, though temperatures above the climate normal have notably reduced gas consumption in Europe. The gas price in Europe also keeps falling amid warm weather, though the accident at the gas pipeline Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod in Russia’s Republic of Chuvashia has slightly slowed down the decrease.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 444 mln cubic meters on December 19, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 14.2 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently, European UGS facilities are 83.45% full (10.11 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 90.3 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 21, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). An explosion that occurred on Tuesday at the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline in Chuvashia did not result in a decrease in nominations, whereas Gazprom said earlier has was fully supplied to consumers through parallel gas pipelines. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.