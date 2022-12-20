Russian pipeline gas exports to China surge 177% in value terms — China’s Customs

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. Pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China in January - November of this year soared by 177% in annual terms to $3.546 bln, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Tuesday.

Physical volumes of imported pipeline gas are not indicated in the online systems of the authority.

Russia supplied gas to China amounting to $449.3 mln in November, twice above the October figure.

Turkmenistan ranks first as the pipeline gas supplier to China ($9.28 bln in eleven months of this year), the Customs Office said. Russia is second and Myanmar is third ($1.29 bln in the reporting period).