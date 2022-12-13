Russia’s share on global market of low-power NPPs to reach 20% by 2030, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Moscow plans to boost the share of nuclear energy in Russia’s total energy balance to 25% by 2040, whereas the country’s share on the global market of low-power nuclear power plants (NPPs) will reach 20% by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"As of today, the share of nuclear generation in Russia stands at around 20%, whereas in the European part [of the country] it is almost 40%, this being the biggest source of clean energy in the country. Russia plans to boost the share of nuclear energy in the country’s total energy balance to 25% by 2040," he said.