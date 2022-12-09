Clean Arctic project plans 40 missions for year 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic federal project plans about 40 expeditions for the coming year - to remove the waste, remaining in the Arctic zone since the Soviet times, the project's COB Ruslan Gubaidullin told TASS.

"[This year we had] more than 30 expeditions, and we plan more than 40 missions for the coming year," he said on sidelines of the 12th international forum Arctic: Present and Future.

An average expedition continues for one week, he said, however, a few expeditions in 2022 continued for one month or for 45 days. Representatives from all Russian regions have participated in the project, he added.

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.

The 12th international forum Arctic: Present and Future is running in St. Petersburg on December 8 and 9. In 2022, Russia marks the 90th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route, the 85th anniversary of the world's first drifting scientific station, North Pole-1, and the 15th anniversary of the high-latitude Arctic deep-water expedition (2007). Special activities on the forum's agenda will be devoted to these events.