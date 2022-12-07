Imports of goods from EU to China down 7.3% to $261.41 bln in January-November

BEIJING, December 7. /TASS/. Imports of goods from the EU to China in January-November 2022 amounted to $261.41 bln, down 7.3% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency's website, exports from China to the EU, on the contrary, increased by 11.5% to $518.38 bln. As a result, the China-EU trade turnover for the reporting period increased by 4.4% ($779.79 bln).

The volume of trade between China and the European Union in November reached $67.64 bln, an increase of around 3% compared to October. Imports from the EU to China increased by 6.5% ($22.85 bln) in the same month, indicating a marked improvement in the short term.

The EU is considered China's leading economic partner. In 2021, China-EU trade grew by 27.5% to $828 bln.