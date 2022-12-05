Russia prepares response to EU's price cap on Russian oil — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow is preparing a response to the EU embargo on Russian oil supplies and the introduction of a price cap on it in the West, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The decision is being prepared," Peskov replied to the question about when Moscow's response could be expected. "One thing is obvious - we will not recognize any price caps," he stressed.

Commenting on statements from the United States that "nothing will change" after such decisions are made, Peskov said, "It will change. One thing is obvious and indisputable - adopting these decisions is a step towards destabilizing world energy markets."

On December 5, an embargo on the supply of Russian oil by sea to the EU comes into force. The EU countries also agreed on Friday an adjustable price cap for Russian oil shipped by sea at $60 per barrel. A similar decision was announced by the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia.