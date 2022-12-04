Belarus to continue to pay for Russian energy resources in Russian rubles in 2023

MINSK, December 4. /TASS/. Belarus will continue to pay for Russian energy resources in Russian rubles in 2023, Belarusian Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov said on Sunday.

"Naturally, it is advantageous [to pay in Russian rubles]. Our proceeds are in Russian rubles, so, we have no problems with that," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel.

According to the minister, Belarus is paying in Russian rubles not only for energy resources but also pays off its debt liabilities. "The scheme is the same, it is quite comfortable for us," he said.

In May 2022, Russia and Belarus amended the agreement on gas supplies. The document regulates gas pricing terms from April 2022 till the end of the year. The agreement envisages payments for gar in Russian rubles.