Companies selling businesses for a dollar want to return to Russia later — Putin

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, December 1. /TASS/. Companies leaving Russia in the environment of sanctions and selling the business to the management for a dollar want to return later, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday when talking to young researchers.

"I know one is leaving, the other one attempts to stay and someone attempts to take the place of those that are leaving. Some are leaving, having transferred a multi-billion or multi-million worth property to the management clearly with the hope for return, making ‘safe care’ agreements. We actually see everything, see the developments," Putin said.