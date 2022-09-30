Hainan's Haikou city among China's top-10 cities seventh year straight

HAIKOU /China/, Sept. 30. /TASS/. Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, for the seventh year in a row has been included in the list of the most favorable cities for life in China, according to the results of socio-economic surveys conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics and China Post together with China Media Group.

According to their assessment, Haikou meets high criteria both in terms of infrastructure development and climate and environmental conditions. An important feature of this city is a combination of "key factors that contribute to the welfare, safety and happiness of the population."

It is noted that one of the significant achievements of the local administration was the optimization of the network of road and transport communications in recent years. In addition, thanks to active construction, Haikou has acquired a completely new look over the past 10 years.

Another significant detail allowing to significantly raise the status of this city is the presence of a highly developed system of social services. Studies have confirmed that Haikou is convenient for studies, sports, tourism, including for the recovery of health.

Experts estimate that this large settlement on the coast of the Qiongzhou Strait has a "special aura" conducive to productive work and quality recreation due to a number of favorable circumstances. For this reason, experts recommend Haikou as a place to live for the elderly.

Haikou, with its population of 2.8 million people, is the main cultural and economic center of Hainan, actively maintaining contacts with many cities in the world. It is a major international transportation hub, capable of handling several million containers annually. According to the plan of the Chinese government, a large cluster of headquarters and representative offices of a number of multinational companies is being formed here.