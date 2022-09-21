US Federal Reserve raises rate by 0.75 p.p. for third time in a row, to 3-3.25%

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System, which acts as the country's central bank, raised the base interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 3-3.25%, for the third time in a row, according to a statement on the website of the American regulator.

"The Committee (Federal Open Market Committee - TASS) decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3 to 3-1/4% and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate," the statement says.

According to the published document, the majority of FOMC members see the rate at 4.25-4.5% by the end of 2022.