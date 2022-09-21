Weekly inflation in Russia unchanged at 0.03%

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia remained at 0.03% from September 13 to 19, the Russian Federal Statistics Service reported.

Deflation was also 0.03% a week earlier.

Consumer prices in Russia dropped by 0.15% from early September. Prices at the same time gained 10.23% year-to-date.

In annual terms, inflation as of September 19, 2022 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) was 13.9%.

During the reporting period, buckwheat fell in price by 1.3%, granulated sugar - by 1.2%, chicken meat, margarine, black tea, millet - by 0.4%, semi-smoked and boiled smoked sausages, canned vegetables for baby food, table salt - by 0.3%.

Pork, sour cream, cottage cheese, dry milk formulas for baby food and rice fell in price by 0.2%, sunflower oil, vermicelli, pasta - by 0.1%.

At the same time, prices for canned meat for baby food increased by 0.9%, chicken eggs rose in price by 0.7%, boiled sausages - by 0.5%, frozen fish - by 0.4%, pasteurized milk and cookies - by 0.3%, sausages, sausages, butter, fruit and berry preserves for baby food - by 0.2%, lamb, sterilized milk, bread, vodka - by 0.1%.

The decrease in prices for fruit and vegetable products averaged 0.1%, including onions became cheaper by 7%, carrots - by 4.6%, potatoes and table beets - by 3.3%, apples - by 2.7%, white cabbage - by 1.3%. Prices for cucumbers rose by 12.4%, bananas - by 2.2%, tomatoes - by 1.6%.

Prices for motor gasoline and diesel fuel increased by 0.1%.