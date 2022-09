VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. More than 260 agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said at the press conference.

"Agreements were counted - the figure is said to be above 260," Trutnev said.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency.