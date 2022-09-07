Situation in Russian economy stabilizes, although certain sectors have issues — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that there are problems in certain sectors of the Russian economy, although the overall economic situation in the country has stabilized.

"The economic situation has generally stabilized, however, of course, we also see problems in several industries and regions, at individual enterprises in the country, especially those that were related to supplies from Europe or supplied their products there," he said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin added that the unemployment rate in the country is below 4%, which is a historic low. "The unemployment rate is at a historic low - below 4%," he said.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".