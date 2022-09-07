Confidence in dollar lost — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Countries are gradually losing confidence in the dollar, euro, pound sterling as settlement and reserve currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In an attempt to resist the course of history, Western countries have undermined the key pillars of the world economic system, which has been built over centuries. Before our eyes, confidence in the dollar, euro, and pound sterling as currencies for payments, storing reserves, nominate assets has been lost. We are gradually moving away from the use of such untrustworthy, compromised currencies," he said.

Putin noted that "even US allies are gradually reducing their dollar reserves". "You can see it in statistics. Both the volume of settlements in dollars and savings are gradually decreasing," he added.

