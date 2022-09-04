Gazprom remains reliable supplier - Kremlin

TASS, September 4. Gazprom carries out preventive maintenance work on Nord Stream when it is due according to regulations because it cares about the safety of supplies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday during the broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV channel's ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program.

"They [maintenance works] take place within regulated timeframes," journalist Vladimir Soloviev quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel. That is how Peskov responded to a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin as to why preventive work on Nord Stream does not take place as often as possible, given the arms supply from Europe to Ukraine.

"After all, for many decades Gazprom has built up its reputation as a reliable guarantor of energy security, a reliable supplier. And we are convinced that Gazprom has not made a single step that would shake this reputation," Peskov stressed.