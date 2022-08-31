DHL stops deliveries inside Russia from September 1 — company

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. DHL Express stops deliveries inside Russia from September 1 but express delivery services from Russia abroad will continue, the international express delivery company said on its website.

The decision to terminate the service of express delivery of goods and documents inside Russia from September 1 was made due to technical complications and legislative restrictions, the company said. Documents and goods accepted for delivery in Russia by August 31, 2022 will be delivered to consignees.

The company will continue making deliveries from Russia abroad after September 1.