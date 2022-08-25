Ruble mixed against dollar, euro during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened against the dollar and weakened against the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 10:16 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.03% at 59.87 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.36% at 59.78 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.19% to 60 rubles, while the euro exchange rate grew by 0.11% to 59.64 rubles.

As of 10:16 am the MOEX Index was up by 0.22% at 2,253.22 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.28% at 1,185.71 points. As trading opened the MOEX Index edged up by 0.05% to 2,249.39 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.07% to 1,183.23 points.