Industrial production in EAEU up 1.8% in January-June, says Eurasian Economic Commission

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Industrial production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 1.8% in January-June 2022 year-on-year, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported via its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Industrial production in the EAEU rose by 1.8% in first half of 2022," the report said.

Industrial production increased by 14.1% in the reporting period in Kyrgyzstan, by 5.8% in Armenia, by 3.5% in Kazakhstan, by 2% in Russia, whereas industrial production in Belarus dropped by 5.2%, according to the EEC.