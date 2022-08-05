TurkStream is critical gas supply route to EU — Putin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. TurkStream is one of the most important routes of Russian gas supplies to Europe and is operating smoothly, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to note that TurkStream, whose construction was completed by you and I some time ago, is now one of critical pathways for supplies of Russian gas to Europe," the Russian leader said.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, unlike all other directions for supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, "is operating properly, smoothly, without any faults," Putin said, adding that he means supplies for consumers in Turkey and also in Europe. "I believe European partners must be grateful to Turkey for its support of uninterrupted transit of our gas to the European market," Putin said.

"Oil, gas, coal and other goods - all of them are going in huge volume, in large quantity, without any failures" for consumption in Turkey, the Russian President added.