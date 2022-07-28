Lavrov says that those wishing to join SCO are now queueing up

TASHKENT, July 28. /TASS/. A queue of countries wishing to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) lined up ahead of the organization's summit to be held in Samarkand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday following his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The Samarkand summit agenda looks very serious and intense, and it is particularly symbolic that there is a long line of those who want to become full SCO members or join it as observers or dialogue partners," he said.

He also noted that the forthcoming meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers will adopt draft final documents.