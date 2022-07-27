Lavrov calls out US greenback’s deteriorating reliability worldwide

ADDIS ABABA, July 27. /TASS/. More and more countries are arriving at the conclusion of late that the US dollar is not a reliable currency anymore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"While I am not an expert on monetary matters, I can say that a clear understanding has arisen among many states that the dollar is not reliable and everybody may feel the consequences of its unpredictable behavior in the future," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov noted that this is obvious when comparing the state of affairs nowadays with the situation 20-30 years ago.

"Certainly, nobody would wage a war because of the dollar, that would be insane," the top diplomat insisted.

"Nevertheless, nations want to have certain guarantees regarding reliability in economic and trade relations with their partners," he pointed out.

The use of national currencies, barter and clearing mechanisms are among the tools capable of providing such guarantees, the Russian diplomacy chief added.