Moscow court fines Apple $33,900 for violation of law on personal data

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Magistrates’ Court in Moscow has fined Apple 2 mln rubles ($33,901) for refusal to locate data of its Russian users in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom of the judicial district N422, where the relevant decision was taken on Tuesday. This is the first time when Apple is prosecuted under this article in Russia.

"The court ruled to find Apple Inc guilty under part 8 of article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Violations ("Failure to fulfill the obligation stipulated by the legislation of the Russian Federation to ensure the recording, systematization, accumulation, storage or extraction of personal data of citizens of the Russian Federation using databases located on the territory of Russia") and imposed a penalty in the form of a fine in the amount of 2 million rubles," according to the decision read out by judge Timur Vakhrameev.

During the court hearing the company’s representatives emphasized that an improper legal entity was brought to administrative responsibility.

"A lot of legal entities have been established within the Apple structure. It is not Apple Inc that processes personal data, but Apple Distribution International Ltd., this is indicated in all explanations for users of Apple products," one of the company’s defenders said.

The Law on personal data obliges Russian and foreign companies to store personal information of Russians only on the territory of the Russian Federation. The requirement to locate databases in Russia applies to foreign companies that do not have a physical presence in the country if they carry out activities on its territory.