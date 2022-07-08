Washington and its allies create artificial energy deficit — Lavrov

DENPASAR, July 8. /TASS/. The United States and its allies have artificially created shortages in the areas of food and energy security, forcing Europe and the rest of the world to abandon cheap and affordable Russian energy, according to the main points of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at a plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

"The United States and its allies are creating a new round of tensions by widely imposing dictate methods in trade and economic relations and global supply chains," his statement said.

According to the minister, the costs of such actions by the West fall mainly on the most vulnerable countries and segments of the population, hitting the average consumer, including those in the West.

Lavrov said earlier on Friday, that Russia shows it’s ready to honor all its commitments for the delivery of cheap energy products, oil and natural gas. "We showed that we are ready to honor all the commitments of the Russian Federation for the delivery of cheap and affordable energy resources, hydrocarbons, oil and natural gas," Lavrov said after a meeting of G20 top diplomats.

At the same time, the United States is trying to force the whole world, including Europe, to abandon cheaper energy sources and switch to more expensive ones, Lavrov said. As the minister noted, Russia is ready to fulfill all its obligations on the supply of cheap energy.

"Although the United States is actively opposing this, forcing Europe and the rest of the world to abandon these available energy sources and switch to much more expensive resources," Lavrov said.