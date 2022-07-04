Syria views connection to Mir payment system as important — Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Syria considers important to be connected to Russia’s Mir payment system in the environment of the West’s sanction policy, Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said in an interview with TASS.

"The idea of creating the Mir payment system emerged in 2015. It focused in the first instance on creating the basis for an independent payment system on the Russian territory, particularly after plenty of Russian banks were cut from Western payment systems. Syria certainly shows interest in any systems being the alternative to Western systems, considering that it was earlier exposed to similar sanctions of the West in its turn," the Ambassador said. "The demand for the spread of alternative systems in many countries of the globe exposed to the Western pressure and sanctions is growing now," Haddad said.

"The global economy is experiencing a multitude of changes after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, during which the US and the West introduced sanctions against Russia," the Ambassador noted. "This prompted Moscow to use alternatives and banking systems available for it," he added.